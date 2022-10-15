MP: HC directs IMC to remove CTAB’s encroachment at Anandvan building

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to remove encroachment by Commercial Tax Appellate Board (CTAB) from the common passage of the Anandvan building located at Scheme No 140.

In their petition, Archana Gupta and Pawan Gupta had claimed that encroachment has been done on the common passage of the first floor of the Anandvan building.

It was alleged that Commercial Tax Appellate Board has encroached on the common passage of the building but no action is being taken by Indore Municipal Corporation against it.

This court by order dated May 4 had directed for constitution of a three member committee to be chaired by Indore collector which will conduct site inspection and submit its status report as regard factum of encroachment and any other relevant information.

In compliance with the said order, a report was submitted by the collector stating that there is an encroachment in the common passage of the building.

After hearing the learned counsels of the parties and taking into consideration the report, the court disposed of the petition with a direction to IMC to take action for removal of encroachment in accordance with the law in view of the report within a period of one month from the date of communication of the order.