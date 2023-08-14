 MP: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Celebrated At NTPC, Khargone
The part 2.0 of the campaign which began last year encourages citizens of the country to hoist flag in their homes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC, Khargone kick-started the celebration of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ 2.0 campaign under the initiative of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The idea behind the campaign is to invoke the feeling of nationalism and to promote awareness regarding the National Flag. The part 2.0 of the campaign which began last year encourages citizens of the country to hoist flag in their homes.

As part of the campaign, Khargone executive association of the NTPC, Khargone had distributed National Flags around the township area. Every citizen of Shivalik Nagar had hoisted the flag in their respective homes to honour the campaign for the upcoming Independence Day.

