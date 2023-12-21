MP: GST Appellate Tribunal Likely To Be Set Up In Indore, Says Finance Minister Sitharaman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An appellate Tribunal Bench of Goods and Services Tax is likely to open in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after state capital Bhopal, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a Lok Sabha session.

While discussing in favor of the bill presented in Lok Sabha, MP Shankar Lalwani demanded to open GST Appeal Tribunal Bench in Indore also, on which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this bench will be opened in Indore also. Before this, a bench has been opened in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, MP Shankar Lalwani had met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested to open GST Appellate Tribunal in Indore. MP Lalwani had mentioned to the Union Finance Minister that Indore has the highest number of taxpayers in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and NCLT benches are also present in Indore. Apart from this, the division bench of the High Court is also in Indore, hence the Appellate Tribunal of GST should be opened in Indore. This will provide ease to tax professionals and businessmen.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that the issue of opening a GST Appellate Tribunal bench in Indore was raised in the Parliament and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has agreed to it. MP Lalwani expressed hope that soon this bench will start in Indore.