MP: GSI & ASI Take Sample Of Bhasma, Bhang Offered To Shivling At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple After SC Order

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A team of seven members of the Geological Survey of India and Archaeological Survey of India reached the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Monday to collect samples of Bhasma, Jal and Bhang-- offered to Shivling.

Notably, in the year 2017, the matter had gone to the Supreme Court regarding the damage (erosion) to the Shivling of Mahakal Temple. In this case, an order was issued that the team of ASI and GSI should investigate the Shivling every year and submit the report to the court. On Monday, a seven-member team including Director RS Sharma, who came from the Bhopal office of Geological Survey of India reached the temple and assessed the condition of the Shivling.

The team filled the samples of RO water offered to the shivling and took it with them. After testing in the laboratory, the report will be handed over to GSI officials.

In which samples of Bhasma, RO Water, Bhang, Shringar and water coming out of the chamber after worship have been taken. The team will test all these to check whether they are causing erosion to the Shivling. After the report comes, the will be handed over to the court.

After the formation of Mahakal Lok, lakhs of devotees are reaching the temple daily. In such a situation, the temple committee has closed the sanctum sanctorum in view of the degradation and increasing number of devotees. After this, only VVIPs or Pandey priests perform the puja and anointment in the sanctum sanctorum. After the investigation report of the samples taken by the team comes, it will be known how safe the Shivling has remained in the sanctum sanctorum which was closed for five months.

The GSI team had inspected the Mahakal temple in the year 2019 and submitted the report to the Supreme Court. After that, GSI inspected again in December 2022. They found that many suggestions given in 2021 have not been implemented.