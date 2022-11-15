MP: Government approves Rs 7 crore AMRUT 2.0 scheme for Unhel

FP Photo

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): The Government has approved Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and urban transformation 2.0 (or AMRUT2.0) scheme for Unhel costing Rs 7 crore, aiming to make the village water secure and self-sustainable in many ways.

Council president Shantilal Halkara, vice president Akhilesh Upadhyay and councillors held a meeting with Press Club members regarding urban development and related issues. It was told that providing 135 litres of water per person and other basic services, especially to the poor and the disadvantaged is a priority. The scheme was approved thanks to the efforts of MP Anil Firoziya. Press Club Unhel lauded the efforts of city council, and extended warm wishes on the approval of Amrut 2.0 scheme to address the water needs of every household.

