e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Goutam Setu App launched 

Indore: Goutam Setu App launched 

The App will provide information about the community and the trust

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the silver jubilee year of the Maharishi Goutam Educational and Charitable Trust, a Goutam Setu App was launched. 

In a function held at Goutam Ashram, Aerodrome Road, the Goutam Setu App was launched in the presence of the dignitaries of the Shri Gurjar Goud Nagar Sabha, the apex body of the members of the community. Raghvendra Tripathi, secretary of Maharishi Goutam Educational and Charitable Trust, informed that the App was designed by IT professionals of the community and will be available for download from the Google Play store in the next two days. 

The App will provide information about the community and the trust. Pankaj Pancholi of Nagar Sabha informed that information about employment, education, marriage, and business would be available in the App. 

The chief guest of the launch programme was senior journalist Arvind Tiwari. Nagar Sabha president Vishnu Vyas and patron Satyanarayan Sharma, KC Sharma, founder trustee of Educational Trust Nandkumar Tiwari, Girdhar Chasta, Radheshyam Upadhyay, former director of IDA Virendra Vyas and chairman of Educational Trust Jagdish Upadhyay were also present on this occasion. 

Read Also
Indore: Government PC Sethi Hospital bags NQAS certification with 85% 
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Two minor survivors fight death with a smile

Indore: Two minor survivors fight death with a smile

Indore: Goutam Setu App launched 

Indore: Goutam Setu App launched 

Indore: ‘Society needs youths who can bring positive change’

Indore: ‘Society needs youths who can bring positive change’

Indore: Divisional commissioner inspects stadiums for Khelo India event

Indore: Divisional commissioner inspects stadiums for Khelo India event

Indore: Voter awareness camps held at colleges

Indore: Voter awareness camps held at colleges