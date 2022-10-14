MP: Farmers protest over acute shortage of fertilizers, block NH

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters were stuck in heavy traffic jams after farmers blocked Indore-Kota National Highway while protesting against inadequate supply of fertilizers. Later, the farmers lifted 30-minute long blockade on the National Highway after assurance from agriculture officials.

Farmers have been forced to demonstrate on the main road due†to administrative failure, which had led to fertilizer shortage for the past three days. Farmers have to wait for hours daily in front of offices of cooperative societies and outlets of private dealers to get fertilizer.

Disgruntled over shortage of fertilizers, farmers hit the road and created road blockade at Barod Road Square along the National Highway. A long queue of commuters were stuck in heavy traffic jams from both the sides of the highway, On being informed, Kotwali Police besides traffic police reached the spot and tried to pacify protesters but no avail.

Farmers claimed that there is severe shortage of fertilizer in the region but officials did not pay heed. Tehsildar Sanjeev Saxena and deputy director agriculture rushed to the spot and assured of no shortage of fertilizer. If there is a problem, it is only because of logistics issues and will be sorted out immediately. The blockade was lifted after officials distributed tokens among farmers.