MP: Farmers Protest Against Export Duty On Onions In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of Ratlam district along with several farmer unions have launched protest against Centre’s decision 40% export duty on onions. The step was taken by the Centre to curb inflation. This policy would be in force till December 31, 2023.

However, this decision was strongly condemned by farmers of Ratlam district. They also called off the auction in Mandi. According to farmers, the selling prices of onion witnessed a sharp decline of about 10-12%.

As a result, per quintal price of onions fell from Rs 2,800 to Rs 1,600-1,700. Unhappy with the decision, farmers have threatened to continue with their protest till the government withdraws its decision.

Youth Drowns In Mahi During Asthi Visarjan

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man drowned in Mahi while performing asthi visarjan rituals of grandmother on Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported in Chhangara village in Kanwan police circle.

Shivam Sharma (22), was performing last rites of his grandmother along with other kin when he slipped into deep water at Khakroad culvert (Bhaisola village).

Two other members of the family too had started drowning but were saved. The body was handed over to family after autopsy in Badnawar hospital. A case was registered and further investigation was underway.

Representative Image

