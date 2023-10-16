MP: Fake List Of Cong Candidates Brings Surprise In Pipliya Mandi

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing surprise and shock for ticket aspirants, their supporters as well as those who are busy preparing for the upcoming elections, a list of nine Congress candidates circulated in the social media, just a day after the party released its list of 144 candidates.

The list of candidates of Barnagar, Ujjain South (in Ujjain), Jaora, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam Urban (all three in Ratlam), Badnawar and Jaora (in Dhar), Mhow (in Indore) and Malhargarh (in Mandsaur) was going around.

However, senior party leaders immediately clarified the issue saying that the list which was circulating on social media was fake.

When contacted state Congress organisation in-charge Rajeev Singh, said that Congress has not released any second and the list which is going viral on social media is fake.

The organisation in-charge urged the public to be cautious of misinformation and rely on verified sources for accurate information about the party's members.

On Monday, the list which is circulating on social media has names of candidates for nine assembly constituencies along with the signature of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

As soon as the list went viral, people started sharing it in WhatsApp groups without knowing the truth. When it was investigated, this list turned out to be fake. There was no mention of this list even on the official page of Congress website.

Notably, only a couple of days back some miscreants put a resignation of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on social media. After the matter came to light, Singh denied such development and also FIR was lodged in the matter.

Apart from the fake list and Digvijaya Singh’s fake resignation, currently, an audio of Shyamlal Jokchandra, a strong contender for Congress from Malhargarh assembly seat, is going viral on social media.

In this regard, Jokchandra had already applied to the SP and demanded action against those who made fake audio and made it viral. Jokchandra said that the audio was fake and that his rivals were doing this to tarnish his image.

