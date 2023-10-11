MP: Extra-Neutral Alcohol Worth Rs 1-Cr Seized, Driver Held

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna Cantt police on Wednesday claimed to have seized extra-neutral alcohol worth over Rs 1 crore by intercepting a tanker with a fake number plate on AB Road in Bilabawadi village.

The consignment was to be smuggled to Arunachal Pradesh from Daman, preliminary investigation indicated.

According to SP Vijay Kumar Khatri, a police team led by Cantt station in-charge TI Pankaj Tyagi carried out the seizure on the basis of intelligence inputs about the movement of the illicit consignment from Ruthiyai towards Shivpuri. A tanker (HR37 D 0071) carrying over 34,000 litres of illicit liquor was seized. The driver, identified as Ajay Kumar Singh (38) of Dadwa village of Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, couldn’t produce any relevant documents regarding liquor.

According to the police, the market value of the seized liquor has been estimated at around Rs 1 crore. The consignment was to be smuggled to Arunachal Pradesh from Daman (UT), preliminary investigation indicated. As per police, the tanker was filled with extra-neutral alcohol which is the raw material from which liquor is made. Extra neutral alcohol (ENA) is the purest form of alcohol, with no taste or smell. It can be made from various raw materials such as sugarcane molasses or grains such as maize, rye, wheat, barley and rice. It is also highly inflammable.

The seizure could unravel an international smuggling racket of spirit. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Excise Act and further probe is underway. SP announced rewards for the police team.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)