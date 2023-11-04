 MP: Explosion At Ordnance Factory Khamria, Worker Sustains Severe Burns
The accident happened when he was filling gunpowder in grenades and one of them exploded.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A worker has sustained severe burns on hands in a sudden mishap at Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur on Saturday. The accident happened when he was filling gunpowder in grenades and one of them exploded.

The incident was reported at building number 129 of S9 area.

The condition of the injured worker is said to be stable and he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The injured has been identified as Ravi Pawar, 35. On Saturday morning, he was doing his regular job in the filling section. Pawar was filling gunpowder in hand grenades, when suddenly there was an explosion and his hand sustained severe burns.

