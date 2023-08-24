MP: Ex-Sarpanch Assaults Government School Teacher In Guna | Representative Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): One school teacher was assaulted by a former sarpanch and his family members after he went to lodge a complaint about a defunct water motor in the school.

The incident was reported at Bhesana village, under Raghogarh tehsil in Guna district. School teacher Shivraj Singh Yadav, posted at the Government Primary School in the village, lodged his complaint with the police against former sapranch Sarjan Singh Yadav, his brothers Chandrabhan Singh, Makhan Singh, and three others.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case against the ex-sarpanch and five others. Police arrested them and booked them under relevant Sections for assaulting, threatening, and obstructing government work.

The school teacher informed that the water pump in his school was defunct, for which he had gone to the panchayat bhavan with an application to get it repaired.

The former sarpanch sitting there started abusing and assultating him without reason. The former sarpanch also called his family members and assaulted the teacher. According the complainant, on Wednesday he spoke to the PHE department official over the phone to get it rectified.

The PHE official asked him to come to the panchayat bhavan. Shivraj Yadav reached panchayat bhavan taking application from the school. There, he requested to get the school motor removed and repaired.

Meanwhile, former sarpanch Sarjan Singh Yadav, sitting there, started abusing him. The teacher said, "he abused me, tore my shirt, slapped me, and said why he came here? He tore up the application that I had taken from the school.

He called his brothers Chandrabhan Singh and Makhan Singh. His son, Manmohan, was already present there. Later, his nephew Deshraj also came. These people were carrying sticks. They threatened me."

