MP Elections 2023: Congress Will Win Over 130 Seats, Claims Former CM Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Digvijaya Singh, a seasoned Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, predicted that the party would win over 130 seats in the state.

Prior to tomorrow's scheduled vote counting, Singh made the comment on Saturday while speaking with Reporters in Bhopal, the state capital.

"We will be aware of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's position tomorrow. Not less than 130 seats will be won by us in Madhya Pradesh, the former chief minister declared.

The leader of the Congress party responded, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does business, not politics," when questioned about the party's demands for additional security troops and their suspicions regarding horse trafficking.

Son of Digvijaya Singh, a Congress leader, Jaivardhan Singh, said his party would win a landslide majority in the state before the votes were counted.

"The public has witnessed the BJP's haughtiness over the past 18 years, and this time they will put an end to it and give Kamal Nath a five-year chance." According to Jaivardhan Singh, we'll have a clear majority in the state.

When asked about the party's desire that candidates for Congress come to the nation's capital if they win, the Congress leader replies that it is a natural process. He is confident that Kamal Nath will receive a call from the triumphant Congress candidate congratulating him on his position as chief minister.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier voiced confidence in the state's ability to form a cabinet, predicting that the BJP will do so with a sizable majority.

"We are optimistic that the BJP, with a sizable majority, will form the state's government. Every sphere of society showered us with love, affection, and blessings. Nieces and nephews have also not been left behind and Ladli Bahna have bestowed their blessings. Speaking to the media on Saturday in the state capital of Bhopal, the chief minister stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has received support from every section of society and we are going to form the government here with an overwhelming majority."

With 77.82 percent of voters casting ballots, Madhya Pradesh held elections for its 230 seats on November 17. The results will be tallied on December 3. The BJP was projected to win most exit polls, which were released on Thursday night. The Congress party, on the other hand, was seen to be trailing behind and not capitalising on the 'anti-incumbency' movement as they had hoped.