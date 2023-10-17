MP Election 2023: Watch To Be Kept On News, Paid News, Ads During Elections In Indore

ECI | Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per instructions of the Election Commission of India, a media monitoring cell is constituted in the district. Through the cell, continuous monitoring is being done on the advertisements, news and paid news broadcast on electronic, print and social media during the elections.

Prior permission will have to be taken for advertisements broadcast on electronic, print and social media. Regarding print media, prior permission will have to be taken for advertisements published 48 hours before the start of voting.

This information was given in a one-day workshop attended by media and representatives of nationally recognised political parties held here on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Collector and District Election Officer Dr Ilayaraja T.

In the workshop, theatres and FM radio representatives were also present.

Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Nodal Officer of Media Monitoring Cell and Joint Director Public Relations Dr RR Patel, representatives of various nationally recognised political parties and representatives of institutions associated with print and electronic media were present.

In the workshop, detailed information was given regarding arrangements made for continuous monitoring of advertisements, news and paid news during the elections. Besides, guidelines, rules etc. given by the Election Commission of India in this regard were also explained.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T expected everyone to follow the guidelines, rules etc. issued in this regard for free and fair elections. He appealed to all representatives associated with the media to make efforts at their respective levels to motivate voters for maximum voting in the district.

He gave information about the sweep campaign being run in this regard and called upon people to take part in the campaign.

He also informed about arrangements made for conducting free and fair elections in the district. He said that a control room has been set up in the collector's office to receive and resolve election-related complaints.

Complaints received through online C Vigil app are also being resolved in the control room. He also gave information regarding the model polling station to be built in the district.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T informed about the Margdarshak app being created as an innovation for the convenience of work during elections in the district and said that the app will help in making election arrangements conveniently and the arrangements can be easily controlled. Monitoring can also be maintained.

