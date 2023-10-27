MP Election 2023: Neena Verma Files Nomination

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): MLA and BJP candidate from Dhar assembly seat, Neena Verma, on Friday filed her nomination papers in presence of Union minister Virendra Khatik, BJP district president Manoj Somani, former district president Prabhu Rathore and Dilip Patodiya. Addressing media persons after filing nominations, Khatik said that the Madhya Pradesh government has always been a government of the common people.

“Government policies and schemes are made keeping the common people in mind and these schemes also work on the ground. This is the reason why the schemes of the state are also being adopted by the governments of other provinces,” the minister said.

“Our Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana etc are such schemes, the results of which we are seeing clearly today,” he said. Before this, a nomination rally was also taken out and hundreds of Verma’s supporters with a good number of female supporters participated in the rally.

Verma has appealed to all the voters to make her victorious in view of the development of the BJP so that she can serve them again for five years. She said that efforts are being made to mislead the voters and effigies of her family are being burnt by some people but she is not going to be distracted by that.

During this, former Union minister Vikram Verma, former district president Prabhu Rathod and senior leader Samander Singh Patel said that the aim should be only one, that how to win the elections.

“We should not indulge in any kind of unfounded allegations and counter-allegations,” they added. BJP Dhar district president Manoj Somani said, “We work for ideology. If a person becomes bigger than the party then he can never work in the interest of the party.” He appealed to the voters to vote in favour of BJP.

Read Also TMC MP Mahua Moitra Requests Extension For Ethics Committee Appearance In 'Cash-for-Query' Probe

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)