MP Election 2023: ‘I’m Shivraj Singh Chouhan, I’ve Done What At I Said’

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought support for BJP candidate Jaideep Patel in a public gathering organised at New Chilli Market in Kukshi on Diwali.

Expressing solidarity, Chouhan assured the ‘dear sisters’ that those left behind after the elections would benefit from the Laadli Behna Yojana. In a confident address, he differentiated himself from opposition figures, stating, "I am not Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi, or Kamal Nath who can change things by speaking; I am Shivraj Singh Chauhan, I have done what I said."

Promising to uplift the community, Chouhan declared his commitment to making financially strong women and pledged against permitting any new factories in the Khedli area of Kukshi.

The event was attended by MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, Youth Commission chairman Nishant Khare and other dignitaries. BJP candidate Jaideep Patel delivered a powerful speech, emphasising the party's vision.

The programme was inaugurated by remembering Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Bharat Mata. Despite being Diwali, the event witnessed a large turnout of women, residents and notable local figures who joined the celebration.

The event marked a significant moment in Kukshi's political landscape, with the BJP demonstrating unity and a commitment to community welfare.

