 MP: Durgadas Rathore Jayanti Marked With Vibrancy And Spirit In Alirajpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Durgadas Rathore Jayanti Marked With Vibrancy And Spirit In Alirajpur

MP: Durgadas Rathore Jayanti Marked With Vibrancy And Spirit In Alirajpur

Presiding over the proceedings was Mahendra Tavali, the esteemed president of Rathore Samaj.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur witnessed a vibrant and spirited celebration of Durgadas Rathore Jayanti as the Rathore Samaj congregated at Maa Vatika Garden. The event was marked by enthusiasm and fervour, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and unity of the community. Dignitaries from various fields graced the occasion, adding prestige to the festivities.

The gathering was honoured by the presence of esteemed guests, including Zila Panchayat president Anita Singh Chauhan, municipal president Sena Mahesh Patel, president of Jobat Gayatri Gaushala and Rathore Samaj Mahila Mandal president Anita Rathore, among others.

Presiding over the proceedings was Mahendra Tavali, the esteemed president of Rathore Samaj. His guidance and leadership set the tone for celebrations, instilling a sense of pride and togetherness among the attendees.

The dynamic duo of Mahesh Rathore and Dinesh Ramlal Rathore orchestrated the programme with finesse, ensuring that every moment was filled with joy and cultural exuberance. Their dedication to ensure the event's success was evident in every aspect of the celebration.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bollywood Actress Mahima Chaudhary Meets Minister Vishvas Sarang, Triggers Speculation Of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Kishanganj Police Arrest 3 In Robbery Case

MP: Kishanganj Police Arrest 3 In Robbery Case

MP: Yoga Sopan Camp Held At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya In Mhow

MP: Yoga Sopan Camp Held At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya In Mhow

MP: 1 Arrested With 71 Litres Illicit Liquor, Car Seized In Mandleshwar

MP: 1 Arrested With 71 Litres Illicit Liquor, Car Seized In Mandleshwar

MP: Congress Demands Memorial For Freedom Fighters In Mahidpur

MP: Congress Demands Memorial For Freedom Fighters In Mahidpur

Patriotic Fervour Tarnished: Defective Tricolours Distributed In Dhar

Patriotic Fervour Tarnished: Defective Tricolours Distributed In Dhar