MP: Durgadas Rathore Jayanti Marked With Vibrancy And Spirit In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur witnessed a vibrant and spirited celebration of Durgadas Rathore Jayanti as the Rathore Samaj congregated at Maa Vatika Garden. The event was marked by enthusiasm and fervour, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and unity of the community. Dignitaries from various fields graced the occasion, adding prestige to the festivities.

The gathering was honoured by the presence of esteemed guests, including Zila Panchayat president Anita Singh Chauhan, municipal president Sena Mahesh Patel, president of Jobat Gayatri Gaushala and Rathore Samaj Mahila Mandal president Anita Rathore, among others.

Presiding over the proceedings was Mahendra Tavali, the esteemed president of Rathore Samaj. His guidance and leadership set the tone for celebrations, instilling a sense of pride and togetherness among the attendees.

The dynamic duo of Mahesh Rathore and Dinesh Ramlal Rathore orchestrated the programme with finesse, ensuring that every moment was filled with joy and cultural exuberance. Their dedication to ensure the event's success was evident in every aspect of the celebration.

