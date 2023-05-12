MP: Drug peddler held with 7 kg opium worth in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In the biggest haul, police have recovered seven kilogram opium worth Rs 11.8 lakh and arrested a drug peddler near Meena Colony close to railway station on Thursday. Alot SDOP Sabir Ansari police had received information about the smuggling of drugs. Following instruction of SP, a special team was formed to nab the drug peddler. Acting on a tip off, police intercepted the man Vasudev Patidar (30), a resident of Piploda tehsil in Ratlam district.

During the search police recovered the contraband from his possession worth over Rs 11.8 lakh. Police have also seized his motorcycle. During interrogation, the man accepted to have been involved in the inter-state smuggling of opium. He was on his way to Punjab with the opium when police intercepted him. He also revealed involvement of his kin Bherulal Patidar in the drug smuggling.

A case has been registered against the suspect under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. Similar drug smuggling case was found to be registered against Vasudev at Jaora police station. Further investigations are underway. Station-in charge Shivmangal Singh Sengar, sub inspector Laxmi Narayan Giri, inspector Rajesh Chouhan and team played key role in the seizure of contraband.