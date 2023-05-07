Madhya Pradesh: One month on, residents await construction work of approved road in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot Ward number 13 councillor accompanied by local residents met SDM and put forth a demand to initiate construction work of the approved road behind Krishi Upaj Mandi, Alot. The CM had earlier performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of said road to be built at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore. The Resident accompanied by municipal president representative Abhishek Jain reached the SDM office and handed over a memorandum to Alot SDM Manisha Vaskale.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the road is paramount to residents as the existing road is full of potholes. The situation turns worse in the rainy season when the road gets waterlogged becoming dangerous to motorists, especially two-wheelers. Earlier, the construction work of said road was protested by opposition councillors in the municipal meeting citing approved fund (Rs 1 crore) is meant under Kayakalp Campaign (Rejuvenation Campaign) meant for repairing of dilapidated roads of all wards of the city.

They even discussed their grievances with collector Narendra Kumar Suryawanshi who sought a report from SDM Vaskale. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited Ratlam to attend Laldi Behna function on April 8. He also laid the foundation stone of the road from Mandi Gate to Housing board square. Residents have been thronging administrative officials and local public representatives for initiating road work.

