MP: Dodiyar Seeks Four-Wheeler Support In Live Social Media Appeal In Sailana

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Just days following the surprising victory of Kamlesh Dodiyar from the Bharat Adivasi Party, the newly-elected MLA reached out to his supporters in a live session on a social media platform, seeking assistance for a four-wheeler.

In a post tagged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ratlam Police, he expressed the urgency of requiring a four-wheeler and security to travel to Bhopal for essential paperwork before his oath-taking.

To enhance his plea, Dodiyar went live on social media, shedding light on his choice to ride a bike instead of a four-wheeler. His appeal for assistance was rooted in his financial constraints, stemming from his humble background as a member of a working-class, poor tribal family. Despite reaching out to friends for a four-wheeler, the lack of support led him to embark on his journey to Bhopal on his bike.

In the live session, he candidly stated his objective of reaching Bhopal assembly before 4 pm and requested well-wishers for a four-wheeler to ensure the timely completion of necessary paperwork. Acknowledging potential threats, he asserted his fearlessness, emphasising his belief in God and warning that anyone attempting to harm him would face ruin.

Kamlesh Dodiyar's journey is marked by financial struggles, having spent Rs 12 lakh on the elections, resorting to tribal customs like Notra for financial aid. Furthermore, his past electoral attempt in 2018 and legal challenges in 2022, including a rape case he attributes to political motives, add complexity to his political narrative. Released on bail just seven days before the nomination process, Dodiyar 's resilience shines through as he continues his determined journey despite financial hardships and legal controversies. Notably, Dodiyar is the only candidate of the Bharat Adivasi Party who dominated BJP and Congress candidates in the state.