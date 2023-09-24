MP: District Co-Op Central Bank Earns Net Profit Of Rs 449.86 Lakh In 2022-23

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The 98th annual general meeting of the District Cooperative Central Bank was concluded here in Dhar. In the general meeting, general manager PS Dhanwal presented accounts of the bank before the members and informed that the bank had earned an annual net profit of Rs 449.86 lakh during the year ended on March 31, 2023, as well as the net NPA of the bank saw a decline and has come down to six per cent.

The bank administrator, Varsha Shrivas expressed her happiness over the profit earned by the bank and urged the officials and employees to provide their support in the state-wide cooperative movement of the district in the upcoming financial year as well.

Managing director of State Cooperative Bank, Bhopal PS Tiwari congratulated the bank management and provided guidelines for the inclusion of each institution of the district eligible for the PEX computerisation scheme of the government so that each farmer of the district could be benefitted.

During the conclusion, employees of the Cooperative Banks were honoured with citations for their excellence in work.

