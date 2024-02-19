MP: Disabled Man, Brutally Attacked, Succumbs To Injuries At Hospital In Dewas | Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old disabled man succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Indore’s MY Hospital after he was brutally attacked by some unidentified assailant while he was asleep at his maternal uncle's house.

The incident was reported at Salamkhedi village under Tonkhurd police station in Dewas district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Arun Sharma, was a divyang and had been living with his maternal uncle since childhood.

According to the police, he was attacked with an axe on Saturday night. After the incident, he was taken to Dewas District Hospital in critical condition and later referred to Indore, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case of murder against unknown assailants and have initiated an investigation.

According to Tonkhurd police station in-charge Chetan Yadav, the attack was not immediately noticed due to the noise from the ongoing wedding celebrations in the village. Only one assailant was seen at the scene, while the other fled. Arun, who had only a hand and a defective eye, suffered multiple blows from the axe.

The district scientific officer's report confirmed that the murder was carried out with a sharp weapon. The police are awaiting further details from the investigation diary from Indore and are actively working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.