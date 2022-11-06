MP: Dhar cops fail to affect any major arrests in high-profile cases

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s warning to the mafia and anti-social elements in the state, Dhar police are on the back foot when it comes to action against the big fish.

Whether it is the arrest of Sukhram, the main accused involved in an attack on Kukshi SDM or the arrest of Sugga, an accused who snatched a rifle from the police personnel or the arrest of St Teresa land scam main accused Sudhir Jain, the police remain empty-handed.

On September 13, this year, Sukhram, a liquor mafia based in Alirajpur district with his accomplices attacked Kukshi SDM Navjeevan Vijay Panwar (IAS) and Dahi naib tehsildar Rajesh Bhide while they were chasing a vehicle carrying illicit liquor.

The vehicle of the tehsildar was also vandalised on the spot after an attempt was made to kidnap the tehsildar as well.

After the incident, Dhar SP line attached both Kukshi police station in-charge CB Singh and one sub-inspector for dereliction of duty. Meanwhile, five accused including kingpin Sukhram are still out of police reach, even almost after two months after the incident.

A few days back, the police department reinstated CB Singh and the sub-inspector and deployed them at other police stations.

In another incident, on May 14 this year, three police personnel were attacked by one Sugga and others here in Dhar and snatched their rifle. Even six months after the incident, Dhar police are still groping in the dark in search of the main accused Sugga.

The incident was reported in Kharaywadi village under Tirla police station, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters where a police team comprising constables Prakash Bhawar and Mahendra Rajput and assistant sub-inspector Manish Bhagore was attacked. Though the police managed to recover the rifle, the accused is still on run.

Similarly in the infamous multi-crore St Teresa land scam, police have managed to nab 27 accused and are ready to file more than 9,000 pages of challan in the court, but once again mastermind of the scam Sudhir Jain, his wife and his brother-in-law remain out of police reach. Though police and administration have got the nod to seize Jain’s properties, no arrest of Jain raised many questions about police functioning in the district.

When contacted SP Aditya Pratap Singh said that the police have intensified the search operation to nab the accused and they will be behind the bars soon.