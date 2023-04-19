 MP: Dewas Collector Rishav Gupta resolves MNREGA plaint in public hearing
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 03:06 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rishav Gupta resolved an MNREGA-related complaint during a public hearing on Tuesday. The complaint was lodged by Seema Bai. She demanded that new construction work should be approved under MNREGA by completing old recovery. While hearing the application, Gupta instructed the concerned officer to dispose it off as per rules.

Application on removal of encroachment from the district road by Manish Nagar was also discussed by the collector in the meeting. The administration department was ordered by the collector to take this matter under consideration. Similar actions were taken by the collector on Chandrashekhar Sharma’s complaint on encroachment outside the temple premises.

Other applications related to the electricity department, revenue department, illegal recovery, municipal corporation and others were also heard and solved by collector in the meeting.

