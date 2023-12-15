MP: Devotees From Alot Embark On 1,100-km Bicycle Ride To Ayodhya

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A group of eight devotees from Alot have embarked on an ambitious 1,100-km bicycle journey to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

The expedition is centred on their aspiration for the rise of a prosperous Hindu nation and early completion of the renovation work at the revered Anadi Kalpeshwar Mahadev temple.

The cyclists, comprising Arvind Yadav, Vijendra Singh Solanki, Yashraj Chauhan, Arjun Middle, Ghanshyam Solanki, Manohar Mewada, Madanlal Parihar and Shankar Kahar commenced their journey with a 108-feet high flag.

To begin with, they offered prayers at the Anadi Kalpeshwar Mahadev temple, seeking blessings for collective peace, prosperity and smooth expedition.

They also paid reverence to Chintaman Ganesh at Kargil intersection and embarked on their journey. Meanwhile, they received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from residents at various points along the route.

Co-ordinators Arvind Yadav and Vijendra Singh Solanki said that the 15-day journey will cover 1100 kms, with arrangements made by supporters along the way to facilitate their journey.They underscored peace, prosperity and the establishment of a Hindu nation, driving their pilgrimage's purpose.

The entire country is eagerly waiting for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Upon reaching Ayodhya, they would offer the 108-feet flag to Ram Lalla, as a mark of reverence.