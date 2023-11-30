MP: Dev Diwali Celebrated By Illuminating 11,000 Earthen Lamps

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a mesmerising celebration on Dev Diwali, the Swarnagiri mountain in Chirmiya village was adorned with the radiant glow of 11,000 earthen lamps. The event, organised annually, commemorates the historical connection of Lord Krishna and his friend Sudama to the Sandipani Ashram located on Swarnagiri mountain. Starting at 5 pm, the festivities included the Mukharvind darshan of Swarnagiri, accompanied by Abhishek of Lord's Feet.

Devotees, contributing 11 earthen lamps each from their homes, decorated the entire mountain with earthen lamps, transforming it into a breathtaking spectacle. The devotees, expressing their deep reverence, donated earthen lamps on the auspicious occasion, turning Swarnagiri mountain into a golden haven illuminated by over 11,000 earthen lamps.

The mountain, aptly named Swarnagiri, glowed with a golden aura, symbolising the divine presence of the Lord. Public representatives including district panchayat members Pratap Singh Arya and Shyam Singh Chauhan, joined the officials in the celebration. The event concluded with the Maha Aarti of the Lord, featuring the lighting of 11,000 earthen lamps, followed by the offering of Mahabhog, including Halwa Puri and Jalebi, to the deity. The occasion left a lasting impression on the hearts of those present, marking a truly unforgettable moment of divine splendour.