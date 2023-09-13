 MP: Demand For Resumption Of Janta Express In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Demand For Resumption Of Janta Express In Ratlam

MP: Demand For Resumption Of Janta Express In Ratlam

It is also informed that regular passengers have also joined the campaign of writing postcards.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
MP: Demand For Resumption Of Janta Express In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Daily commuters plying from Ratlam to Ujjain via Nagda by train have demanded the resumption of the running of the 19023/19024 Ferozpur-Mumbai Janta Express train.

According to a press release, a postcard drive has been commenced by the daily commuters under the banner of `Up-Down Sanghthan’ drawing the attention of the union railway minister, people’s representatives and higher railway authorities about their demand. 

More than 400 postcards have already been dispatched to the Union Railway Minister raising the demand for recommencement of the running of the Janta Express.  It is also informed that regular passengers have also joined the campaign of writing postcards. 

It is contended by the daily commuters that the timings of the old Ferozpur Janta Express were more suitable for them and other trains at present running on this route do not have those timings.

Members of the `Up-Down Sanghthan’ Mahendra Nagar, Sandeep Nagar, Bhupendrasingh Chauhan, Babban Mansuri, Ajay Jaiswal, Rai Chand, Rajendra Malviya, Anil Prajapat and many others were present at Ratlam railway station when the drive of sending postcards commenced.  

Read Also
MP: Blast At Ordanance Factory Khamaria In Jabalpur, 1 Injured
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Demand For Resumption Of Janta Express In Ratlam

MP: Demand For Resumption Of Janta Express In Ratlam

MP: 2 Arrested With 10 Quintals Poppy Straw Worth Rs 20L

MP: 2 Arrested With 10 Quintals Poppy Straw Worth Rs 20L

MP: Massive Explosion At Pharma Factory In Pithampur

MP: Massive Explosion At Pharma Factory In Pithampur

MP: Kharak Dam Oustees Spend Entire Night Under Open Sky

MP: Kharak Dam Oustees Spend Entire Night Under Open Sky

Under CM Chouhan’s Leadership State Witness All-Round Development: VD

Under CM Chouhan’s Leadership State Witness All-Round Development: VD