MP: Demand For Resumption Of Janta Express In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Daily commuters plying from Ratlam to Ujjain via Nagda by train have demanded the resumption of the running of the 19023/19024 Ferozpur-Mumbai Janta Express train.

According to a press release, a postcard drive has been commenced by the daily commuters under the banner of `Up-Down Sanghthan’ drawing the attention of the union railway minister, people’s representatives and higher railway authorities about their demand.

More than 400 postcards have already been dispatched to the Union Railway Minister raising the demand for recommencement of the running of the Janta Express. It is also informed that regular passengers have also joined the campaign of writing postcards.

It is contended by the daily commuters that the timings of the old Ferozpur Janta Express were more suitable for them and other trains at present running on this route do not have those timings.

Members of the `Up-Down Sanghthan’ Mahendra Nagar, Sandeep Nagar, Bhupendrasingh Chauhan, Babban Mansuri, Ajay Jaiswal, Rai Chand, Rajendra Malviya, Anil Prajapat and many others were present at Ratlam railway station when the drive of sending postcards commenced.