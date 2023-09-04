MP: Declare Malhargarh Tehsil Area As Drought-Hit, Demands Congress

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the interest of farmers bearing the brunt of poor rains, Congress leaders met former Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath and demanded to declare the entire tehsil area as drought-affected and provide adequate compensation.

Malhargarh block president Anil Sharma and senior party leader Parshuram Sisodia met Nath during his visit to Neemuch district and apprised him of problems facing due to the dry spell. Expressing resentment over the State government’s negligence, Sisodia said that due to a shortage of rain, Kharif crops including soybean were damaged up to 70 per cent.

Farmers are recalling the 18-month-long tenure of Kamal Nath government when adequate compensation was given to them without conducting survey.

Sharma said that after a prolonged dry stretch of monsoon, many standing kharif crops, including soybean, have started to dry up. The Tehsil area should be declared as drought-hit soon and the farmers be given adequate assistance for sustenance.

Working block president Kanhaiyalal Patidar, leader Vijesh Malecha, Dhundharka block president Gopal Vishwakarma, district vice president Liaquat Meo, secretary Dilip Gupta, Kishore Taylor besides a large number of party workers were present.