MP: Darkness Descends On Mall Road, Walkers Feel Insecure In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For decades, the tree-lined Mall Road in the picturesque Mhow Cantonment has been a beloved gathering spot for residents from both civilian areas and the military fraternity. On mornings and evenings, people of all ages flock to the well-maintained footpath for their daily walks, enjoying the chance to exercise amid Mhow's natural beauty.

However, in recent months a veil of darkness has descended over Mall Road, putting these peaceful routines at risk. Due to lack of maintenance, many of the street lamps, intended to illuminate the path, now stand dark or operate erratically, flickering on and off.

Responsibility for the maintenance of these lights falls under the Mhow Cantonment Board (MCB) or the Military Engineers Service (MES) department but both of them don’t act on it. "It's become so treacherous trying to walk there during late evening or early morning. With the footpath cloaked in darkness, it's incredibly easy to miss seeing obstacles or hazards on the ground," laments a daily walker who is a resident of Mhow and has been walking on Mall Road for over 20 years.

Thick bushes overgrowing the sides of the path have become a haven for snakes and other potentially venomous reptiles frequently spotted slithering across the walkway. Just last week a large snake crossed right in front of a woman who was walking on Mall Road. With it being so dark, people could step on such animals before seeing them. The authorities really must address this situation before someone gets hurt.

Despite numerous complaints from worried residents, neither the MCB nor the MES have taken adequate action to improve lighting, clear the overgrowth, and ensure the safety of Mall Road's devoted walkers.