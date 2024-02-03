MP: Cyber Police Probe Online Betting, More Arrests To Follow In Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber police delved into an online betting scandal, launching legal proceedings against additional bookies after interrogating Ravi Rathore, a prime suspect. Despite attempts to erase incriminating data from the app, the cyber police escalated charges based on technical evidence.

Dharmendra Rathore, Arpit Bhandari and Kalu Makwane face arrest in connection with the illicit betting enterprise, with Dharmendra serving as Ravi's subordinate in the operation. Investigations reveal Dharmendra's substantial financial involvement in the online venture.

The cyber crime branch, during a raid near the old municipality under Kotwali police station on January 4, apprehended six individuals, including Ravi Rathore, caught red-handed betting on mobile-based online games using an application.

Upon interrogation, Ravi confessed to orchestrating online bets with five associates, all facilitated through Dharmendra, who obtained online IDs from an Indore-based bookie.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh entrusted the cyber crime branch with the investigation due to the gravity of the offence. Police station in-charge SI Bheru Singh Deora confirmed the identification and detention of Ravi Rathore and accomplices involved in illegal online betting. Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code is invoked after suspects attempt to destroy evidence by deleting betting application data from their mobile phones.

Arrests follow for Arpit Bhandari, Kalu Makwane and Dharmendra Rathore with confiscating three mobile phones implicated in the illicit activity.