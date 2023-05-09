 MP: ‘Couple’ found hanging from a tree, suicide suspected in Gandhwani
MP: ‘Couple’ found hanging from a tree, suicide suspected in Gandhwani

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Representative Image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of a married man and woman were found hanging from a tree in remote village of Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district.

The incident was reported from Khedi Bujurg village under Gandhwani police station. The deceased were identified as Manoj (22) and Shivkanya Sitaram (21) of Khedi Bujurg village.

After being informed by villagers, Gandhwani station in-charge Surendra Singh Kanash and tehsildar Rajesh Bhide along with team reached the spot.

A case was registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. Station in-charge Kanash said that the reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigation indicated that the duo committed suicide following failure in love.

Man injured after miscreants open fire

One person was shot at by miscreants while returning from wedding function in Gandhwani. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident was reported from Kakadpura village of Khojkuan area under Gandhwani police station. The victim was identified as Sukhlal. He was returning to Gandhwani after attending a wedding function in Rehda village.

On the way, some miscreants started pelting him with stones. They also opened fire injuring him in his left arm.

He was rushed to Gandhwani community health centre from where he was later referred to district hospital.

The police are still groping in the dark about the identity of the miscreants.

