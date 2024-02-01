MP: Councillor Starts Hunger Strike Insisting Ambedkar Statue Installation In Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Councillor Meena Surwade and community members initiated a hunger strike on Thursday, demanding the installation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue at Lalbagh's Sagar Tower suburb.

Alleging negligence from officials despite three proposals passed by the municipality in the past seven years, Surwade vowed to continue the strike until a work order is issued and assurance is given for installation before April 14.

Municipal president Anita Yadav and Bhim Army's national vice-president Dattu Mede have joined in support of the cause, emphasising the justified demand of the society for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Burhanpur municipal commissioner Sandeep Srivastava stated that despite a tender awarded to Prabhat Enterprises of Gwalior in February 2023, delays persisted in signing the contract and initiating the installation.

A three-day notice has been issued to the contractor, with a threat of contract cancellation and fresh tender issuance in case of non-compliance. However, Surwade continues her hunger strike, prompting constant efforts from officials to resolve the issue.

Bhim Army has issued a warning of agitation if prompt action is not taken, expressing dissatisfaction with the corporation's handling of the matter and alleging deliberate obstruction in installing Ambedkar's statue.