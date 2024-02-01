 MP: Councillor Starts Hunger Strike Insisting Ambedkar Statue Installation In Burhanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Councillor Starts Hunger Strike Insisting Ambedkar Statue Installation In Burhanpur

MP: Councillor Starts Hunger Strike Insisting Ambedkar Statue Installation In Burhanpur

Municipal president Anita Yadav and Bhim Army's national vice-president Dattu Mede have joined in support of the cause, emphasising the justified demand of the society for immediate action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Councillor Meena Surwade and community members initiated a hunger strike on Thursday, demanding the installation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue at Lalbagh's Sagar Tower suburb.

Alleging negligence from officials despite three proposals passed by the municipality in the past seven years, Surwade vowed to continue the strike until a work order is issued and assurance is given for installation before April 14.

Municipal president Anita Yadav and Bhim Army's national vice-president Dattu Mede have joined in support of the cause, emphasising the justified demand of the society for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Burhanpur municipal commissioner Sandeep Srivastava stated that despite a tender awarded to Prabhat Enterprises of Gwalior in February 2023, delays persisted in signing the contract and initiating the installation.

A three-day notice has been issued to the contractor, with a threat of contract cancellation and fresh tender issuance in case of non-compliance. However, Surwade continues her hunger strike, prompting constant efforts from officials to resolve the issue.

Bhim Army has issued a warning of agitation if prompt action is not taken, expressing dissatisfaction with the corporation's handling of the matter and alleging deliberate obstruction in installing Ambedkar's statue.

Read Also
Bhopal: MPHC Imposes Rs 10K Fine On Ex-Tikamgarh Collector For Unlawful CMO Attachment
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Councillor Starts Hunger Strike Insisting Ambedkar Statue Installation In Burhanpur

MP: Councillor Starts Hunger Strike Insisting Ambedkar Statue Installation In Burhanpur

MP: 'Success Sutras' Shared At Prize Distribution Ceremony In Badnawar

MP: 'Success Sutras' Shared At Prize Distribution Ceremony In Badnawar

MP: 10 Injured In Collision Between Cars In Indore

MP: 10 Injured In Collision Between Cars In Indore

MP: 'Interim Budget Is Budget For Development Of Country,' Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

MP: 'Interim Budget Is Budget For Development Of Country,' Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Civil Court Sentences SDM To 3 Months Jail For Contempt Of Court

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Civil Court Sentences SDM To 3 Months Jail For Contempt Of Court