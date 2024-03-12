MP: Council Witnesses Stark Rejection Of Proposed Budget

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi Municipal Council witnessed a stark rejection of the proposed budget for the financial year 2024-25. The contentious decision emerged from accusations of discriminatory practices within the allocated works. Amidst the absence of CMO Sanjay Kanungo, the council convened on Monday to deliberate on the budgetary matters. However, the session spiralled into chaos as seven Congress councillors opposed the budget and six BJP councillors supported it, leading to its rejection by a narrow margin of one vote.

Vice president Sheikh Shabbar Hussain Jinwala highlighted the persistent delay in implementing previously approved projects, particularly in wards represented by Congress councillors. Expressing dissatisfaction, he questioned the efficacy of endorsing a budget when past commitments remained unfulfilled. The discord intensified as construction committee chairman Sanjay Sirvi accused the obstinacy of eight Congress councillors for obstructing the city's development agenda.

Consequently, impending financial repercussions loom over the council, threatening to halt payments and impede ongoing development initiatives effective April 1, 2024. Despite ongoing efforts and substantial investments in opposition-held wards, accusations of politicisation and hindrance persist, tarnishing the council's reputation. Present at the tumultuous session were notable figures including council chairman Relam Chauhan, construction committee chairman Sanjay Sirvi and other council members.