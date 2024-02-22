MP: Congress Is Completely Fragmented, Says Silawat

Congress | Representational Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): State water resources minister Tulsi Silawat took a swipe at Congress, suggesting that it no longer exists as a united party but has fragmented into several groups.

Replying to media persons at the Circuit House, Silawat remarked, "Where is Congress now? It is now just a group. One group is led by Digvijaya Singh, another by Kamal Nath, and even Jeetu Patwari has his group. We are not going to pick and choose, anyone who shares our ideology is welcome."

Silawat emphasised the BJP's commitment to development and progress, citing Khandwa's advancements in several areas. He praised the BJP-led government, referring to it as a "double engine government," with the country led by the Prime Minister and the state by Mohan Yadav, asserting that the BJP delivers on its promises.

Taking a dig at the Congress' past criticisms, Silawat stated, "Congress used to allege that BJP would build the Ram temple but not specify a date. Ramji has now been enthroned at the lotus feet of the Prime Minister. This marks a new era of development and progress."

During his visit, Silawat also inspected the Avalya Project site in Roshni village, highlighting the government's focus on infrastructure and development projects.