MP: Congress Forcibly 'Inaugurates' Bridge, March With Tricolor In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers forcibly opened the newly-built bridge along Maksi Road in Dewas on Thursday and marched on it with Tricolor, despite being stopped by the police.

Following the mock inauguration of Indore Road Bridge, the Congress workers performed a mock inauguration of the Maksi Road Bridge while the police stopped workers to enter the bridge. They vandalised the barricade installed and forcibly entered the bridge to inaugurate it.

Before entering the bridge, they performed religious rituals and named the bridge as ‘slide bridge’ (mockingly). Amid chaos, workers pushed past barricades and forcefully entered the bridge on their vehicles and marched with the Tricolor. Following which, the movement of other vehicles also began, which was later stopped by the police.

City Congress president Manoj Rajani said that strict action would be taken against the leaders, officers and engineers who tamper with the bridge, when Congress comes to power. During this, veteran and youth leaders of party were also present.

Notably, the bridge has been waiting for a date for formal inauguration. Following the uproar by the Congress, BJP will soon prepare an outline to inaugurate the bridge, for which cabinet ministers are being contacted.

