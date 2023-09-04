MP: `Conduct Regular Smart Classes In Schools’, Says Tribal Affairs Department Assistant Commissioner

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Tribal Affairs Department Assistant Commissioner, Tapish Pandey, on Saturday, chaired a meeting of principals of 37 schools under his department and directed them to conduct regular smart classes in their schools.

Speaking on the occasion, he entrusted the principals along with smart class in-charges as well as teachers with the responsibility of operating the smart classes regularly and emphasized improving the quality of education.

Besides, a training programme on the use of smart boards in teaching was organised for teachers to make classes more interactive and engaging.

Pandey stressed on adoption of best practices and a competitive spirit of excellence among students. He said that surprise inspections of these smart classes would be conducted once a week which would ultimately help in improving the overall education scenario of the district.

If any kind of negligence is noticed during the inspections, immediate disciplinary action will be taken against the erring teacher/staff. He instructed all the principals to prepare a class-wise chart for teaching children through smart classes and emphasized on physical and mental growth of students at all levels.

Pandey also directed them to disseminate knowledge of astronomy, science, mathematics and great personalities who are inspirations for children among students through e-library.

He instructed all the BEOs to regularly inspect the smart classes being run in the schools under their respective areas. Principals of various schools across the district and in charge of smart classes were present at the meeting.

