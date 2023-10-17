MP: Collector Directs Regular Inspection Of Checkposts In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rishav Gupta, on Monday, chaired a time-limit (TL) meeting at the collectorate and directed SDMs to conduct regular inspections of checkposts ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Gupta sought information about the arrangements at Mata Tekri amid holy Navratri and gave specific instructions to officials for accomplishing work and conducting food sampling during the mass feast at the Tekri.

He also announced a three-day salary deduction for Dr Kuldeep Karma for remaining absent at the emergency medical service centre set up on the tekri. Officials of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) were directed to smooth power supply. The collector directed members of static surveillance teams (SST) and field surveillance teams (FST) to step up vigil ahead of elections. Poll duty officials sought prior information before availing leave. He instructed all the janpad CEOs to make ideal polling stations equipped with all facilities. The collector directed officials concerned to ensure quick disposal of applications pertaining to TL.

District panchayat CEO Himanshu Prajapati, additional collector Praveen Phulpagare, joint collector Priyanka Mimrot, SDM Dewas Bihari Singh, SDM Tonkhurd Kanhaiyalal Tilwari, deputy collector Abhishek Sharma, deputy collector Sanjeev Saxena, deputy collector Priya Chandrawat and other officers of concerned departments also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Block level officials virtually participated in the meeting.

