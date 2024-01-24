MP: CM Yadav Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Inspects Construction Work With Senior Officials (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during his stay in his hometown Ujjain reached Mahakaleshwar temple on Wednesday and offered prayers. The puja was performed by the priest Akash Pujari. After worshipping Lord Mahakaleshwar, Yadav also worshipped Lord Veerabhadra near the silver gate.

Inspects the ongoing construction work with senior officials

After the darshan, he along with the senior officials inspected the ongoing construction work in the internal and external premises of the entire temple complex and provided guidelines to the senior officials.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also participated in the ‘Yajna’(Hindu ritual done in front of a sacred fire, often with mantras) going on in the Yagyashala of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

During this, Collector and Chairman of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Neeraj Kumar Singh, Chairman of Ujjain Development Authority Shyam Bansal, Administrator of Temple Management Committee and Additional Collector Sandeep Soni and other members were present.

Notably, CM Yadav was in his hometown of Ujjain in order to attend a family event. Yadav visited Dutt Akhada Gadipati Mahant Sundar Das in the morning at Ujjain, in relation to his nephew's marriage ceremony. For the same reason, a number of cabinet colleagues and VVIPs were in Ujjain today.