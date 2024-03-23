MP: CM Yadav Adorns Tribal Attire, Joins Bhagoriya Festival In Jhabua (WATCH) | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a colourful appearance at the Bhagoriya festival at Ranapur village in Jhabua district on Saturday. Embracing the tribal tradition, Yadav wore a traditional turban and jacket, engaging in the local festivities with enthusiasm.

His road show in an open jeep garnered much attention as he greeted the crowd, with BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections, Anita Chauhan by his side.

The festival, which draws participants from 96 villages of Ranapur tehsil and about 125 surrounding villages, is renowned for its lively atmosphere and cultural significance. The fairground is adorned with a Jhula Chakri, adding to the festive charm.

More than 1500 small and large shops have been set up at the fair, offering a wide array of goods ranging from bhajiya, jalebi, and sweets to toys, vegetables, cosmetics, and clothes. This Bhagoria fair is considered among the best, with its bustling market and vibrant cultural displays.

CM extends greetings

Before his visit, CM Yadav took to social media to extend his heartfelt greetings for the Bhagoriya festival, inviting people from across the state and country to join the celebrations in Jhabua, Dhar, Khargone, and Barwani areas. He expressed his excitement to be present at the "Bhagoriya Mahotsav" and other programmes, encouraging everyone to come and immerse themselves in the rich tribal culture of the region.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav expressed confidence in the continuity of progress under Modi's leadership, stating that no force could prevent the return of the Modi government.

Criticizes Kejriwal

Taking a swipe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav criticised him for remaining in office despite his ministers facing jail time. Yadav highlighted the tradition in Indian politics where leaders resigned at the first hint of controversy, contrasting it with Kejriwal's situation.

During his visit, Yadav also shared a meal at the residence of Ranapur Municipal Council president Deepmala Nalvaya, sampling local delicacies like maize bread and vegetables.