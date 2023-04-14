MP: CM Shivraj, Akhilesh Yadav, and Kamal Nath visit Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth place in Mhow, pay floral tributes

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A huge event was organised at Baba Saheb Ambedkar's birth place--Mhow, on occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, State Congress President Kamal Nath and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Governor Mangubhai Patel garlanded Dr BR Ambedkar's statue and urged all to follow his path of justice.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the Samta Sainik Dal gave a salute amid grand fireworks. Several followers visited his Ambedkar Memorial andpaid their tributes.

During the program, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Panch Tirth related to the life of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar would be added under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana. The program also included the Dr. Ambedkar National Pride Yatra, which featured the urns of Baba Saheb and was attended by residents of Mhow and visitors from outside the city. The yatra included girls in Maharashtrian costumes riding horses, placards with messages of support, and performances of the famous Lezhim dance.

