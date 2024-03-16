MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurated ₹127 Crore Develpoment Works In Hometown Ujjain

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 127 crore in his hometown Ujjain on Saturday. He assured to take Ujjain to new heights, saying the spree of development works will continue.

CM Yadav performed virtually bhoomi pujan for seven major roads. He inaugurated hi-tech projector costing Rs 8.5 crore for Ujjain Planetarium, mini fire brigade costing Rs 25 lakh.

The chief minister said that the modern planetarium will apprise all about special astronomical events, including the origin of the Moon. "We will be able to understand the importance of eclipses and constellations in our ancient Indian knowledge science, he added.

The main programme was organised at Simhastha office premises.

On this occasion, MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Municipal Corporation Chairman Kalavati Yadav, Mr. Rajendra Bharti and other public representatives and councilors were present.

A Rs 400-crore construction project in Ujjain is also in the pipeline.

In his address, CM Yadav said that transportation will be made more convenient by constructing various roads connecting Ujjain city including Kothi Marg. He said that a grand museum will also be built in the Kothi Palace to showcase the inspiring lives of Emperor Vikramaditya and Lord Shri Krishna to our youths.