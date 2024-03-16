 MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurated ₹127 Crore Develpoment Works In Hometown Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurated ₹127 Crore Develpoment Works In Hometown Ujjain

MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurated ₹127 Crore Develpoment Works In Hometown Ujjain

CM Yadav performed virtually bhoomi pujan for seven major roads. He inaugurated hi-tech projector costing Rs 8.5 crore for Ujjain Planetarium, mini fire brigade costing Rs 25 lakh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 127 crore in his hometown Ujjain on Saturday. He assured to take Ujjain to new heights, saying the spree of development works will continue.

CM Yadav performed virtually bhoomi pujan for seven major roads. He inaugurated hi-tech projector costing Rs 8.5 crore for Ujjain Planetarium, mini fire brigade costing Rs 25 lakh.

The chief minister said that the modern planetarium will apprise all about special astronomical events, including the origin of the Moon. "We will be able to understand the importance of eclipses and constellations in our ancient Indian knowledge science, he added.

Read Also
Jabalpur Murder: Bodies Of Rail Staffer, 8-Yr-Old Son Found In Fridge; Daughter Missing With...
article-image

The main programme was organised at Simhastha office premises.

On this occasion, MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Municipal Corporation Chairman Kalavati Yadav, Mr. Rajendra Bharti and other public representatives and councilors were present.

A Rs 400-crore construction project in Ujjain is also in the pipeline.

In his address, CM Yadav said that transportation will be made more convenient by constructing various roads connecting Ujjain city including Kothi Marg. He said that a grand museum will also be built in the Kothi Palace to showcase the inspiring lives of Emperor Vikramaditya and Lord Shri Krishna to our youths.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Updates: 100 Congressmen Join BJP In Harda; IAS Sanjay Gupta Assumes Charge As Ujjain Div...

MP Updates: 100 Congressmen Join BJP In Harda; IAS Sanjay Gupta Assumes Charge As Ujjain Div...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Quits Party, Wanted Lok Sabha Ticket From Sidhi

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Quits Party, Wanted Lok Sabha Ticket From Sidhi

National Tax Conference: Revenue Collection Key To Development, Says GST Commissioner

National Tax Conference: Revenue Collection Key To Development, Says GST Commissioner

Pre CAA, 1,499 Pak Nationals Settled In Indore In 4 Years After Getting Indian Citizenship

Pre CAA, 1,499 Pak Nationals Settled In Indore In 4 Years After Getting Indian Citizenship

Jabalpur Murder: Bodies Of Rail Staffer, 8-Yr-Old Son Found In Fridge; Daughter Missing With...

Jabalpur Murder: Bodies Of Rail Staffer, 8-Yr-Old Son Found In Fridge; Daughter Missing With...