MP: CM gave crores of rupees for development work, says MLA Gayatri Raje Puar

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar performed the bhoomi pujan ceremony for four new development projects in the town. Construction of a drain and footpath on Bahadur Shah Marg and Vijaya Road, asphalt work behind Tilakraj Hotel, asphalt renewal in Shivshakti Nagar and construction of additional rooms in a government school in Bilawali are among the projects. A new water distribution pipeline was also installed from Giriraj Water Tank to Bhakti Avenue Gate.

Mayor Geeta Durgesh Aggarwal, municipal corporation chairman Ravi Jain, and several other public figures attended the programme. MLA Puar claimed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave crores of rupees to the city of Dewas for development work.

He emphasised on Madhya Pradesh's ongoing all-round development and the state's commitment to transforming Dewas into a fully developed metropolis. Along with the building of road and development work, essential public utilities such as roads, drainage, water, electricity and so on are also considered.