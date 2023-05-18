 Madhya Pradesh: Absconding criminal held with 12 pistols, 3 live cartridges in Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Absconding criminal held with 12 pistols, 3 live cartridges in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Absconding criminal held with 12 pistols, 3 live cartridges in Sendhwa

Under three consecutive raids, as many as ten accused from the Sikhligar community were arrested and sent to jail.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under the third major action against illegal arms smugglers, Sendhwa police arrested an absconding criminal along with 12 pistols, three live cartridges and weapon-making equipment from him on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Puneet Gehlot said that all SHOs of districts were instructed to take effective action against criminal elements, put a check on illegal weapons and unearth illegal arms and liquor.

Acting on a tip-off, SDOP and the police station in charge launched a search operation and nabbed a notorious criminal (arm smuggler) named Sawan Singh Barnala of Undi-Khodri village under Palsood police station, carrying arms without a license.

As per SP, police carried out three raids ie May 6, 12 and 18 following specific inputs and seized huge quantities of arms and ammunition from different places.

Under three consecutive raids, as many as ten accused from the Sikhligar community were arrested and sent to jail. A total of over 40 illegal arms and ammunition were recovered. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered.

One of their accomplice named Ajit Singh (arms supplier) is at large and a manhunt was launched to arrest him as earliest.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 5 dead, 15 injured after Gujarat to UP bus collides with truck at Ujjain-Maksi;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Absconding criminal held with 12 pistols, 3 live cartridges in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Absconding criminal held with 12 pistols, 3 live cartridges in Sendhwa

Shivraj is not the CM, but Bhumi Pujan minister, says Kamal Nath as he strengthens Congress' reach...

Shivraj is not the CM, but Bhumi Pujan minister, says Kamal Nath as he strengthens Congress' reach...

MP: Two, including factory manager, get 1-yr RI after 5 workers died due to poisonous gas

MP: Two, including factory manager, get 1-yr RI after 5 workers died due to poisonous gas

Madhya Pradesh: National Dance Festival begins today in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: National Dance Festival begins today in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: List of ‘Shirdi’ pilgrims to be finalised soon in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: List of ‘Shirdi’ pilgrims to be finalised soon in Ujjain