 MP: Claiming Harassment By Cop, Indore Man Ends Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Claiming Harassment By Cop, Indore Man Ends Life

MP: Claiming Harassment By Cop, Indore Man Ends Life

The deceased was identified as Mohan Pal, a resident of Akash Nagar.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after sharing a note on social media claiming that he was harassed by a police sub-inspector.

The deceased was identified as Mohan Pal, a resident of Akash Nagar. His suicide note mentions that a few months ago he came in contact with a Saharsa (Bihar)-based marriage broker -- Pravesh Sharma and paid Rs 95,000 for arranging a bride from him.

Sharma Stopped Picking Phone

The suicide note further mentioned that after paying the amount in three installments, Sharma stopped picking up his phone and then he realised that he was cheated. Pal in his suicide note alleged that when he approached the Dwarkapuri police station to lodge a complaint, Sub-Inspector Amod Uike misbehaved with him.

Locals Staged Protest

After his death, a group of locals along with the family members of the deceased staged a protest at Dwarkapuri police station on Wednesday morning and demanded action against the Uike. In his suicide note, Pal also claimed that after paying Rs 95,000 to Pravesh Sharma, he received a call from Purnia district in Bihar and was threatened to get him arrested. "The caller introduced himself as a cop from Purnia police station and alleged that I was planning to elope with a girl. He threatened me with police action. Following this, when I approached Dwarkapuri police station to file a complaint, SI Amod Uike misbehaved and harassed me," the suicide note read.

Alka Menia Upadhe, in-charge of Dwarkapuri police station said that the deceased had approached the police station to lodge a complaint against Pawan Sharma, a resident of Bihar. SI Amod Uike asked him that he should file his complaint in Bihar as the person is living there only. "SI Amod Uike has been suspended on the basis of the suicide note. After the post mortem, the body was handed over to the family and we are doing the further investigation," Upadhe said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Read Also
Bhopal Collector Takes Out Voter Awareness Rally; Residents Can Apply For Voter ID Cards From Aug 2...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In Jabalpur, Satna & More; Drizzle In Bhopal & Indore

MP Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In Jabalpur, Satna & More; Drizzle In Bhopal & Indore

MP: Claiming Harassment By Cop, Indore Man Ends Life

MP: Claiming Harassment By Cop, Indore Man Ends Life

MP: Ujjain Gets New Team Of Officials, Collector Distributes Responsibilities

MP: Ujjain Gets New Team Of Officials, Collector Distributes Responsibilities

MP: Sanjay Goyal Assumes Charge Of Division Commissioner In Ujjain

MP: Sanjay Goyal Assumes Charge Of Division Commissioner In Ujjain

MP: Father, Son Get Trapped Inside Overturned Bus In Dewas, Former Dies

MP: Father, Son Get Trapped Inside Overturned Bus In Dewas, Former Dies