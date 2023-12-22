MP: Civil Hospital Gears Preps To Tackle Covid-19 Sub-Variant

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): With the new variant of Covid-19 sub-variant JN 1 spreading rapidly across the globe, health authorities in the remote areas are engaged in preparedness to deal with the threat. By developing the community health centre, a civil hospital was started on Barvet Road, spending a huge amount during the Covid pandemic. At that time, apart from donors, a lot of resources were also made available with the help of MLAs and MPs. Dr NS Dabi, BMO of Civil Hospital said that there are two oxygen plants available at the hospital, both of which are operational. Generators are also installed and all have been checked. If necessary, oxygen can be given to 200 people simultaneously.

The hospital has a modern ICU with all the facilities. At present, 16 doctors are working in Civil Hospital, including a woman specialist, a paediatrician, surgeons, and doctors of other diseases. Dr Choyal and programme officer Civil Hospital said that the hospital has a lab with all the facilities in which treatment under TTT is done by machines. Early detection and all types of tests are done free of charge.

Dr Dabi said that due to the declaration of this hospital as a national level hospital, all the patients in tribal dominated areas are given free of cost from test to treatment.