MP: Citizens, Different Fora Join Hands To Render Physical Service For Cleansing Different Places

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Massive campaigns were run across the city on Sunday in which peoples’ representatives, members of socio-voluntary organisations, students, teachers, preachers and government employees rendered physical service to cleanse the public places, religious and educational places.

‘Swachhata Shramdaan’ was organised simultaneously at nine places in which MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paraschandra Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Kalavati Yadav, collector Kumar Purushottam, commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh along with public representatives, various social organisations and citizens gave the message of cleanliness by doing Shramdaan for cleanliness. While doing cleaning work at Ramghat, Mayor administered the oath of cleanliness to the attendees.

RAILWAY STATION PREMISES: On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the railway employees who are on hunger strike participated in cleanliness drive under Shramdaan and cleaned the premises as a part of the cleanliness campaign. After cleaning the railway premises and lobby, the employees protested and raised slogans on the station premises. Also, all the employees became part of the cleanliness campaign by carrying placards and banners against the stubborn attitude of the administration.

VU CAMPUS: Vikram University (VU) organised Swachhata Pakhwada in which students of various departments including NSS cleaned the Madhav Bhawan campus of Vikram University.

GGPGC: Under the Garbage Free India and Cleanliness is Service Campaign, a street play and cleanliness rally based on keeping India clean and cleanliness is service was organised before the general public at the Dussehra Maidan intersection and college campus by the NCC unit of Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC). Cadets gave the message of plastic-free India, garbage-free India and open defecation-free India to the general public through drama and also appealed to keep their surroundings clean. The programme was organised under the guidance of Lieutenant Saroj Ratnakar.

GAYATRI SHAKTIPEETH: Under the nationwide cleanliness campaign, a massive cleanliness campaign was also conducted at Gayatri Shaktipeeth, Ujjain. Along with family members and local citizens, children from Bal Sanskarshala also did Shramdan. Special cleaning was done at the main temple, Yagyashala, main gate, and cowshed.

SEVADHAM ASHRAM: On the national call of PM Modi for `One Date, One Hour Together’, the mentally and physically handicapped people, children, youth and women cleaned the Sevadham Ashram premises till Bilwakeshwar Mahadev Temple under the leadership of Ashram founder Sudhir Bhai Goya.

MPSVU: Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vaidik University (MPSVU) organised a cleanliness campaign. The Vice-chancellor along with registrar, teachers and NSS students joined in the cleanliness campaign of the varsity campus.

GYAN SAGAR ACADEMY: Shramdaan activity was conducted by Gyan Sagar Academy at Bijasan Mata Mandir Parisar, Hamukhedi. The administration, teachers, class XII students and support staff with the strength of around 100 members of Gyan Sagar Academy made collaborative efforts to clean the temple premises. An on-the-spot painting competition was also held on the occasion to commemorate the ‘Swacchata Hi Seva Abhiyan’ to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

CHRISTU JYOTI: The campaign was celebrated by undertaking `Shramdaan’ activities through community participation as a `Jan Andolan’. Christu Jyoti Convent School undertook a cleanliness drive `Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath’ for one hour resulting in visible cleanliness in the area surrounding the school. Nirmala Parmar was chief guest who motivated the students to spread cleanliness. Principal Sr Merlin, vice-principal Sr Anjana, a few teachers, ground staff and around 40 students from class X to Xll worked hard to clean the area surrounding the school.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)