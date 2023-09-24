MP: Chal Samaroh Taken Out On Lord Ramdev Dashami

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Hatpipliya city witnessed a magnificent Chal Samaroh (procession) on the auspicious occasion of Lord Ramdev Dashami. Devotees thronged to the ancient Lord Ramdev Temple and Lord Ramdev Bus Stand Temple from the early hours of the day and the fervour continued late into the night.

The entire city was abuzz with festivities as a grand procession featuring the idol of Lord Ramdev, accompanied by the Akhara, traversed through the streets. The event showcased incredible performances by artistes, captivating onlookers. Following the procession's route, a special Maha Prasad was distributed at the temple after the Maha Aarti.

People of all ages, including women and children, sought the blessings of Lord Baba Ramdev as the procession passed through the city, creating an atmosphere of joy and spiritual celebration.

