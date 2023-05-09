MP: Car silencer thief with Rs 2k bounty in police net in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police arrested a miscreant carrying a cash reward of Rs 2,000 from Indore on Monday and claimed that he was a member of notorious gang involved in theft of car silencers.

Complainant Lokesh Chouhan of Shastri Colony had lodged a complaint with Sendhwa police station stating that unknown miscreants had stolen silencer of his car (MP04CQ6966) on February 28.

Taking cognizance, SP Puneet Gehlot ordered Sendhwa station in-charge to act tough against silencer stealing gang active in the region. Following instructions, a special team led by SHO Rajesh Yadav was formed.

On April 2, Mohammad Zakir ( 19) and Junaid Salim (29) were rounded up from Chandan Nagar Indore and two car silencers were recovered from them. During subsequent interrogation, they allegedly accepted to have committed the crime and revealed involvement of Dinesh Pal (Indore) (36) in gang.

A manhunt was launched to nab Pal. SP announced a reward of Rs 2,000 on his arrest. Acting on a tip-off, police sent a team to Indore and arrested Pal from Kushwaha Nagar. Later, he allegedly accepted to his role. Silencer powder worth Rs 10,000 was recovered from him. Station in-charge Rajesh Yadav, sub inspector Satish Dawar and team along with Barwani cyber cell team played a key role in his arrest.