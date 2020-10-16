MP Bypolls: Digvijaya ran Kamal Nath government from behind curtains, says BJP chief VD Sharma

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma on Thursday accused senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of running the previous Kamal Nath-led government in the state "from behind the curtains".

He also dared state Congress chief Kamal Nath to rope in Digvijaya Singh to campaign for the upcoming bypolls to 28 Assembly seats scheduled on November 3.

"Kamal Nath was the chief minister...but it was Digvijaya Singh who was running his government from behind the curtains. But where is he now ahead of the bypolls?" Sharma asked.

"Kamal Nath should rope in Digvijaya Singh, on whose instructions he was running the government. Why is he scared of involving Digvijaya Singh in electioneering?" he asked.

Asked about Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's name being placed below those of several other leaders in the BJP's list of star campaigners for the bypolls, he said, "Scindia is getting importance like our senior leaders in the party."

MP Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta, however, hit back at Sharma and said that Digvijaya Singh never ran a proxy government in the state.

"Instead, Sharma should clear the strong impression from people's mind that Home Minister Narottam Mishra is running the present government in the state," he added.