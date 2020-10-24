MP bypolls: Congress leader Jitu Patwari issued a notice for violation of the model code of conduct

Congress leader and former minister Jitu Patwari has been issued a notice for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh bye-polls.

The notice was issued by the Election Commission on Friday for violating the ECI's guidelines as Patwari used vehicles in the election campaign without permission. The returning officer has sought a response from the Congress leader within 24 hours, officials said.

Recently, Patwari hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by accusing him "of allowing a situation to develop where the farmers got indebted over the last 15 years"."In 15 years how did the farmers accumulate so much debt. Was Shivraj Singh Chouhan government doing anything about it?" Patwari asked.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. Indore's Sanwer seat will also go for polling.